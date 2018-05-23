Prosper powers to impressive KO over Weise

Luton boxer Kay Prosper took a huge step towards an English title shot as he put on a career best performance in a five round demolition of Nathan Weise at York Hall on Saturday night.

The bout, billed as The Showdown, headlined the Goodwin Promotions show and did not disappoint the raucous crowd in attendance.

Prosper entered the ring looking extremely confident and that confidence was justified as he came out holding an unusual southpaw stance as the fight began.

Having landed a few combinations in the first, the Luton fighter ramped up the pressure in the second and began to work the body of Weise who winced as the shots started to leave their mark.

As the third and fourth rounds progressed, Prosper exuded a previously unseen confidence and swagger in breaking his opponent down.

In both rounds Weise, who had 12 wins from 19 going into the contest, staggered as the damage began to take its toll, and it seemed only a matter of time before Prosper had him out of there.

So it transpired in the fifth, Weise dropping his hands and Prosper letting rip with a left, right combination that floored his opponent, the referee deeming enough was enough.

The bout was an English title eliminator however Prosper has set his sights even further afield in his quest for his first strap, saying: “I want to be fighting for that first title by the end of the year. I don’t care if it’s the English title or even the Commonwealth belt.

“I feel so confident now, my camp was perfect and we executed the game plan perfectly, working the body shots to wear him down.

“I took my time with him and to be honest I wanted the rounds. I don’t care if I go 10 rounds, I’m ready.

“I had some great sparring leading up to the fight, including with Luton’s Michael Devine, and my team especially coach Xavier Miller saw exactly how this fight would end, even calling the exact knockout shots, just a few seconds before.

“I’m ready to push on now and am in the best shape of my life.”