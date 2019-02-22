Public work-out for Prosper ahead of York Hall title fight

Luton boxer Kay Prosper will hold a public workout in The Mall ahead of his English Super Lightweight title fight against Sam O’Maison next month.

Prosper, 34, will be in action on Saturday, March 2, just two weeks before he attempts to win his first belt at York Hall.

Prosper will do three work-outs, between 12pm - 12.30pm, 12.40pm - 1.20pm and 1.30pm - 1.50pm, with former British, Commonwealth and European lightweight champion Billy Schwer an invited guest.

The Hockwell Ring ABC fighter said: “Luton is a town that really supports its people and has shown me so much love. I’m determined to repay the favour by bringing the belt home for the town.”

Lavinia Douglass, marketing manager at The Mall Luton, added: “This is a great opportunity for local inspiring boxing enthusiasts to come along to The Mall to find out more information about boxing and to also ask questions to Kay himself.”

Prosper hasn’t been in action since May last year when he defeated Nathan Weise at the same venue, racking up the 12th win of his pro career.

It will be his second title fight since entering the paid ranks, as he was beaten by Rakeem Noble in October 2016, when the pair fought for the Southern Area Super Lightweight belt.

O’Maison, 27, represents a tough opponent though with 16 wins and two defeats on his record.

He won the title by beating Kevin Hooper in April 2018, and retained it with victory over Michael Williams in October.

His two previous losses were in 2014 and then against Luca Giacon for the International Super Lightweight title out in Malaga during 2017.