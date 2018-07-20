Putteridge hold their first ever national meet

Putteridge Swimming Club (PSC) is holding its inaugural Alternative National Swimming Event at Inspire Swimming Pool in Luton on Saturday and Sunday.

The event is an L2 Regional and National Short Course Winter Qualifier and is being held under ASA Laws and Technical Rules affiliated to the East Region ASA.

PSC is based in Luton and has developed from a small family club to become Bedfordshire’s highest performing swimming club.

With representation in County, Regional, National and International Championships, PSC has swelled to 235 members and now enjoys GBR representation from its triathletes and modern pentathletes.

Chairman Chris Long said: “We have grown from humble beginnings to become a major performance swimming club.

“Year on year we have reached major milestones in our development.

“Our head coach Lesley Batson won Coach of the Year in 2014 and 2015.

“ We became a Swim 21 Club in 2016 and last year our swimmer – Lawrence Palmer - became a world record holder in the 25/29yrs Masters 50m breaststroke.

“Now this year we proudly host our first Open Meet with the PSC Inaugural Alternative Nationals sponsored by Redrow Homes.”

The PSC Inaugural Alternative Nationals is a Level 2 Regional and National Short Course (25m) Winter Qualifier.

It is for age groups: 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17-plus.

Medals are awarded to top three in each age group, while the top male and female swimmers each receive a £25 prize as do the top male/female disability swimmers.

Events include 50m, 100m and 200m all strokes, 400m freestyle and 200m and 400m individual medley, and in the disability section, 50m and 100m all strokes.

With over 1,700 entries, more than 300 competitors are descending upon Inspire for the meet.

There will be swimmers from Basildon & Phoenix, Berkhamsted, Biggleswade, Bishop’s Stortford, Brighton, Burnley, Central Beds, City of Liverpool, City of Peterborough, City of St Albans, Dunstable, Ealing, Enfield, Hatfield, Hitchin, Hoddesdon, Leighton Buzzard, Linslade, Oldbury, Stevenage and Watford all attending.