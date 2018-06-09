Red hot Clarke just keeps on winning

Luton footgolfer Ben Clarke has continued his fine form with three recent victories.

The Tea Green FGC member shot a 12 under par round of 58 to score 276 points and finish at the top of the leaderboard at the South England Open at Twisted Stone, three shots and almost 50 points ahead of nearest rival Marc Cowell from Styal FGC.

Clarke started with two birdies on his front nine, before a double bogey put him back on level par. Two birdies saw him go two under, as three more on holes seven, eight and nine meant he shot 31 to sit five under.

It was on the back nine where he really kicked on, with eagles on the 12th and 16th, plus birdies on the 13th, 15th and 17th to go round in 27, seven under, and complete a score of 58.

Clarke was also victorious at the SS3 Knights Grange event.

There he shot a front nine of 32, four under par, after birdies on three and five, plus an eagle on six.

He followed that with five birdies on his back nine to finish nine under par, the same as Mark Scotchford, but triumphed with 230 points to Scotchford’s 190.

To complete an excellent set of results, Clarke then won the SS4 event at Magnolia Park this week.

He shot four birdies in a front nine of 33 and then three in the back nine, although finished with a bogey to end on six under par, the same as four other players, only to win the play-off.

Clarke wrote on Facebook: “Buzzing to get another win on The UK FootGolf Tour after a 5 man play off - Third in a row and hoping to continue the form on to the second World Tour Major of the season in Holland this weekend.”