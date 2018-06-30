Revee looking to win a place at the European Championships

Luton AC’s Revee Walcott-Nolan will look to try and win a place at the European Athletics Championships when she heads to the Muller British Athletics Championships this weekend.

The best of British athletes will descend on Birmingham for the event as they compete for the prestigious honour of being crowned British champion as well as a place on the British Athletics team for the Euros which take place in Berlin this August.

Walcott-Nolan, 23, has come tantalisingly close to gaining her first international selection in recent years and current form suggests that she is ready to break into the top echelon of the sport.

Earlier this month, she clocked 2.02.46mins at the Internationales Soundtrack-Meeting in Germany, followed four days later with a 2.01.78mins personal best at the BMC Regional Races in Eltham.

There she finished in eight place, but in front of Shelayna Oskan-Clarke the current British 800m champion.

Also at the weekend is the popular Wardown 5k which takes place on Sunday starting at 11am.

Entries will be taken on the day at the museum and medals will be awarded to all finishers.