Rollinson is a golden girl as divers impress at Armada Cup

Luton Diving club took to the road last weekend to compete at the Armada Cup in Plymouth.

The competition is one of a few which allows divers the opportunity to qualify for National Age Group Championships held later in the year.

Luton Diving Club's Katie Cripps

Luton’s team, made up of Katie Cripps, Amy Rollinson, Chloe Hackett, Katie Burton and Joshua Bush, with coaches Stephen Hewat and Megan Bush, went on to qualify for eight finals, winning four medals.

Rollinson kicked off events by obtaining the club’s first medal, a bronze for girls’ synchro with partner Frankie Webb of Cambridge Diving Team.

She was swiftly followed by Burton acquiring a place on the podium in the 1m event and securing the club’s second bronze of the competition.

Day two saw Bush, 10, compete in boys platform event, successfully making it through the prelims and into the final finishing fourth and just missing out on bronze by 1.3 points.

All the girls took to the boards again, competing in Girls Group B 3m event with Rollinson narrowly missing out on qualifying for the final by 0.75 points along with Cripps, who went on to achieve a PB of 235.50 points.

Burton reached the final, where she finished in fifth, while the final day saw Girls platform and Boys 1m events.

The girls went first with Rollinson finishing fourth and Burton third, both qualifying for the finals.

Cripps was seventh, but secured another PB of 235.50 along with Hackett who gained a best of 149.10.

During the final, Burton finished in sixth place, although diving her best, Rollinson went on to claim gold.

The last event of the weekend was the Boys 1m event.

Bush successfully made his way into the final and on to the podium to win the final medal of the day for the club, a bronze.

Coach Megan Bush said: “It was a fantastic competition with some great diving from our members.”

A team of Skills divers will take to the road for the East Region Skills event held in Southend during March.

Age group divers will follow closely behind when they compete again in April.