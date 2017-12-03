Success for Henry at the 30th Luton Challenge

Luton Diving Club entered a team of 14 members at the 30th Luton Challenge they held at the Inspire Centre over the weekend.

The Luton team competed across a number of events, as Henry Biggs, taking part in senior Mens A+, took to the skies diving off all boards including the 10m.

Ben Cutmore takes to the air

He went on to win three silver medals and gain personal bests of 312.95 on 3m spring board final and 261.85 on 1m.

The club’s youngest age group diver Joshua Bush, 10, competing in Group E/D Boys, had less competition and took the opportunity to showcase a new dive on 3m springboard, an inward two and half somersaults.

He went on to claim two silver medals and one gold along with PBs on 1m of 152.95 and platform of 146.75.

Amy Rollinson and Katie Burton, both National Age Group champions, each performed impressively, with Rollinson fourth on platform and Burton third, with a PB of 260.40.

Luton DC's Annie Thomas

For divers Max Hill, Isabelle Munns, Chloe Hackett and Hardie Roberts this was their first time competing at the Luton Challenge in their home pool gaining valuable competition experience.

Olivia Wall, the only Group C girls diver competing at the Challenge, claimed a PB on platform of 145.15.

Oliwier Slinko went on to win a medal for sixth place on 1m claiming 6’s for an inward dive pike, while Grace Connolly secured a PB on 1m of 209.55.

Coach Megan Bush said: “I am really proud of the divers for their commitment and hard work in the lead up to this competition.

“Every year I am amazed by the standard of diving, not only from our divers but from clubs across the country, and this year is no exception.

“It takes a lot of work behind the scenes to pull a competition like this together.

“The Luton Challenge really is a whole club event and the success is down to coaching team, committee and the support we get from outside the club, parents and younger divers.

“I love the buzz of the competition, especially being in your home pool.”

Next week will see Katie Cripps, Grace Connolly, Joshua Bush and Henry Biggs take to the road to compete at ESSA National Diving Championships to be held at the London Aquatics centre in London home to Olympic diver Tom Daley.