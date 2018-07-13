Terrific third spot for Dunstable SC

Dunstable SC came an excellent third place at the Terry Davis Open County Qualifier held at the Woodside Leisure Centre in Watford recently.

A squad of 44 swimmers from DSC competed over the weekend, with astonishing results, as out of 13 teams, they finished on the podium, behind winners Watford and St Albans.

Ruby Thasan won silver in her 50m backstroke, butterfly and freestyle events, with a PB of 58.65secs in her 50m breaststroke, while Skylar Alderson had two PB’s, one in the 100m freestyle event.

Rhianne Carrick swam nine races, with a PB in all of them, including clocking 1.13.90mins in her 100m individual medley (IM) time trial, while Jenny Davis swum a PB in her 200m IM and 200m backstroke (3.06.58).

Isabella Porzio also went in nine events, winning medals in seven of them.

She managed golds in the 100m breaststroke (1.22.51) and 200m breaststroke (2.58.35), a new club record, while sister Millie took bronze in her 50m freestyle with a PB.

Jessica Medlicott achieved a massive PB in her 200m breaststroke (3.34.64), plus her 100m backstroke, where she won silver and also the 100m breaststroke time trial (1.37.08).

Millie Dudley achieved a winter regional qualifying time (WRQT) in her 100m IM (1.11.75).

Ollie Bradshaw achieved a PB in his 200m breaststroke (3.25.20) and also won silver in the 100m breaststroke with a PB of 1.33.33.

Brothers Daniel Richards and Will Richards had a fine weekend, Daniel achieving a PB in his 50m freestyle and Will gaining an WRQT in the 50m breaststroke, also qualifying for the skins event.

Sam Mead put in an exceptional swim in his 100m IM in 66.78, some four seconds quicker than his entry time to win gold and gain another WRQT.

He also picked up bronze, in the 200m IM (2.25.24) and silver in his 50m backstroke, as brother Billy clocked a three second PB in the 200m backstroke.

Walter Hackett achieved an 11 second PB in the 200m backstroke, making him the ninth fastest in Great Britain, while Jessica Kefford swam a WRQT in the same event, with 2.29.26.

Kieran Murray earned silver and a PB in his 200m IM (2.34.42), while in the same event Isabella Porzio gained silver (2.38.47), Millie Dudley bronze (2.38.64), with PBs for Millie Porzio, Lily Swan and Will Richards.

In the 100m breaststroke, Hannah Swan gained a PB (1.41.30) along with Millie Porzio (1.46.20), while Maia Morgan won silver in the same event.

Boys Elliot Kefford, Billy Mead and Daniel Richards also all PB’d in their 100m breaststroke races.

The 100m backstroke saw PB’s from Annabella Vasallo-Todaro, Lily Swan, Isabel Tuffnell and Jessica Kefford.

While for the boys, Callum Shepherd took bronze with a PB of 1.07.81, Walter Hackett grabbed the gold and there were PBs for Kieran Murray, Ollie Ellison (1.08.08) and Will Richards (1.07.56).

In the 50m butterfly, Millie Dudley won gold in a PB of 31.15secs, as Hannah Swan and Jenny Davis swam new bests too.

For the boys, Walter Hackett and Daniel Tuffnel claimed bronze medals, Myles Mathias won silver, with PBs swum by Ollie Bradshaw, Callum Shepherd and Kieran Murray.

The 100m butterfly was also just as successful, Jenny Davis taking bronze, as did Isabella Porzio in a massive PB of 1.15.89, and Rhianne Carrick in a PB of 1.17.24.

For the boys, Callum Shepherd clocked a PB of 1.09.53, with bests also coming from Daniel Tuffnell and Myles Mathias.

Hannah Swan clocked a huge 200m freestyle of 3.01.58, while Koyal Sharma, Bryony Mathias and Lily Swan all achieved PB’s, as did Elliot Kefford, Austin White, Kieran Murray and Sam Mead.

Medals were gained by Annabella Vassallo-Todaro (silver), Elliot Kefford (bronze), Lily Swan (bronze) in the 50m backstroke, with PBs from Hannah Swan, Koyal Sharma, Jenny Davis, Rhianne Carrick, Austin White, Manik Sharma, Callum Shepherd and Sam Mead in the same event.

In the 200m backstroke, Lily Swan gained a silver with a massive PB of 2.45.30 with bests also by Anabella Vassallo-Todaro and Rhianne Carrick.

Hannah Swan gained a bronze medal in the 100m IM in a huge PB of 1.29.53, while PB was achieved by Bryony Mathias in 1.26.11.

Many DSC swimmers competed in the 50m freestyle, as there were PBs for Camelo Vasallo-Todaro, Jake Barral, Daniel Richards, Manik Sharma, Kieran Murray, Walter Hackett, Will Richards, Francesca Humphrey, Olivia Cooper, Millie Porzio, Maisie Humphrey and Bryony Mathias, who won gold, as did Millie Dudley.

Rhys Davies gained a PB in the 200m breaststroke, while in the 100m freestyle event the following swimmers achieved excellent PB’s, Ollie Ellison (59.39), Will Richards, Myles Mathias, Hannah Swan (1.17.98), Bryony Mathias, Jenny Davis, Skylar Alderson, Maisie Humphrey and Rhianne Carrick.

In the 50m breaststroke, Hackett took gold, as did Will Richards with a WRQT, Hannah Swan and Isabella Porzio earned bronze, plus there were PBs for Ollie Bradshaw, Daniel Richards, Millie Porzio, Koyal Sharma, Jenny Davis, Maisie Humphrey and Rhianne Carrick.

Meanwhile, Hackett attended his Open Meet in Glasgow with the East Region Development squad last month.

Hackett swam 1.03.08 in his 100m backstroke event and 33.68 in his 50m breaststroke event making him 10th in his age group for the GB rankings.

Billy Mead also attended the Bishop’s Stortford Long Course Meet.

In the 100m breaststroke he achieved a new long course PB and long course club record coming fourth in 1.27.91.

In the 200m IM, he swam a new long course PB of 2.43.62 and gaining a bronze medal.

Finally he achieved a silver in the 50m breaststroke and fourth place in the 50m butterfly .

Meanwhile, County training has commenced for open water championships.

Six DSC swimmers will be competing, but recently Alan Shepherd, Callum Shepherd and Isabella Porzio attended.

All DSC swimmers that have entered have plans for County and Regional Open Water Championships that take place on Sunday, July 22 in Norwich.

>> Dunstable Swimming Club currently has spaces available in its Academy.

The Academy is aimed at children from the age of seven who have reached a stage 4-5 ASA standard or who have a basic ability in front crawl, backstroke and breaststroke.

To arrange your trial with the club, contact headcoach@dunstableswimmingclub.co.uk.