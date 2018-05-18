Triumphant Storey is too powerful for Yusuf

Luton boxer Frankie Storey picked up an excellent victory in his latest bout last week.

The youngster was representing Finchley ABC on their home show at the Haringey Parish Centre in Tottenham, as he came up against Mohammed Yusuf from Broad Street ABC, who recently won the Senior Alliance Elite Championships in the division below, stopping all three opponents on his way to the final.

Yusuf offered Storey a rematch after their last meeting which Frankie won on a unanimous points decision at the Troxy night club in front of more than 500 spectators.

The Luton boxer got the call at 2pm on the day of the fight, which gave him four hours to make the weight.

He left his bricklayer apprentice job and donned a sweatsuit to skip the weight off for 45 minutes, comfortably making the fight.

Yusuf had his usual large following for what was the last bout of the evening, with a tense atmosphere as both boxers started the first round trying to work openings with classy defence.

As the round progressed, Storey began to dominate with his devastating southpaw combinations to down his man after a left hand found Yusuf’s jaw.

He recovered well and made the count only to find Storey keeping his composure and continuing his high work-rate and severe aggression.

Another fine volley of combinations found Yusuf taking a second standing eight count from the referee just before the bell rang for the end of the round.

Yusuf’s support were now very vocal and willing their man to make a stand in the second round only for Storey’s supporters to raise their man’s tempo.

He came out for the second round and landed a devastating four punch combination which left Yusuf on the canvas to be counted out by the referee.