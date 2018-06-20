Udofia beats Nwankwo as he breezes to ninth win

Luton boxer Linus Udofia was on cloud nine as he overcame Portsmouth’s Eric Nwankwo in a one-sided encounter on Friday night.

The former Hockwell Ring ABC middleweight bagged his ninth win with a fifth round stoppage of the game Nwankwo, who many considered to be Udofia’s most dangerous opponent to date.

In truth, the contest at York Hall in Bethnal Green should have been stopped in the fourth after Udofia rode a difficult first three minutes and turned the screw in the following three rounds, dropping the south coast fighter in the third.

The first round was a close-run thing with Nwankwo forcing the jab through the guard of Udofia and putting him on the back foot.

In the second, Udofia chose to retreat and used his head movement to lure in his opponent and then catch him with a counter right hand.

It was this right cross that forced Nwankwo to take a knee in the third, and having received the count his hands dropped and he looked like his time was up.

However, the referee allowed it to continue and although the Portsmouth fighter rallied, the bout was only going one way.

It was testament to his durability that he continued, as Udofia showed a spiteful side as he continued to land vicious combinations.

Udofia once again showed how clinical he can be when he landed two flush right hands in the fifth and Nwankwo fell to the canvas as this time the referee mercifully did not allow him to take a count.

It was the third time Udofia had boxed on a televised Hayemaker Promotions show and he also had his fight shown on the Sport Bible Facebook feed.

On his next step, Udofia said: “A lot of people are telling me I should be chasing titles and I feel ready if I’m honest, but I’ll sit down with my manager Steve Goodwin and my team, see what they have in store for me and we’ll just go from there.

“I really want to thank all the fans for coming out and the support was unreal as always.”