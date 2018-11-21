Udofia to fight Gazdik at York Hall after Lynn-Jones pulls out

Luton boxer Linus Udofia has had his title fight against Tey Lynn-Jones rescheduled for Saturday, March 9, 2019.

The pair had been scheduled to meet on December 1 for the Southern Area middleweight contest, but Lynn-Jones’ withdrew due to injury.

Udofia, who has 10 wins from 10, will now face a former World Kickboxing champion and undefeated professional Michal Gazdik at York Hall instead.

Ahead of the fight, the 35-year-old Slovakian said: “I actually do not think Udofia is that good.

“I want to box the top UK middleweights and knocking out Udofia will get me recognised in the UK.

“I could beat both Jones and Udofia in the same night but it will be nice to beat one of them.

“I want to get UK fans behind me in my quest for big fights.

“I will be honest though this is not a big fight, it is an easy one.”

However, Udofia, 25, was confident of making it 11 straigt victor, adding: “I do not want easy fights. That is why I wanted to box Tey.

“However, as I have to wait three months for Tey, this lad with the big mouth is going to get it instead.

“You should not be disrespectful in this game and on December first he will pay for it.”

The show will be promoted by Ryan Smith of Smith Sports in association with Goodwin Boxing.