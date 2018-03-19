Vipers hoping to entice more club sponsors

Luton Vipers are looking for sponsors to support the club for the 2018 season.

The Vipers lifted both the East RL Division One title and the East RL Vase last campaign, with the club attracting a large squad from across Bedfordshire.

The club is now looking to build on the successes of 2017, and secure further sponsorship to help support not only the senior set-up, but the clubs thriving junior section.

Rob Ashton, Vipers club chairman, said: “The club was reborn last season and our initial plan was to build for 2018 and secure the clubs future.

“Not only did we front up against some strong, seasoned clubs, but we came out on top.

“We had a strong leadership team last season, but we have to focus on the current situation.

“The club is need of new playing attire, equipment, and this can be achieved by the backing of local businesses.

“Having the support of the local community is key to the success of the club both on and off the pitch, and if any businesses want to be a part of that journey, get in touch.”

If you’d like to register interest in supporting the club in the 2018 in any capacity, then email: lutonvipersrl@gmail.com.