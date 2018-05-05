Young Mead claims a terrific treble for Dunstable SC

Dunstable SC had a number of excellent results when they attended the Luton Level One Meet that took place at the Inspire Centre recently.

Not only was it an important meet for the swimmers, it was the last chance to grab a regional qualifying time for a number of age-groups and those in the national window for qualifying times too.

There were 17 swimmers attending, as Billy Mead (13), grabbed sensational RQTs in the 50m breaststroke (38.77secs), and 50m freestyle (30.32).

He also swam the 200m IM in 2.47.19mins and the 50m butterfly in 35.01.

Bryony Mathias, 11, swum well in a host of races, the 50m backstroke (41.60), 100m backstroke (1.30.92), 50m freestyle (34.02), 100m freestyle (1.15.45), 200m freestyle (2.46.89) and the 50m butterfly (40.74).

Elliot Kefford, 12, had one race, clocking 45.12secs in the 50m breaststroke, as he had already qualified for summer regionals in earlier meets, while Finn Meenan, 13, went in the 50m breaststroke (39.90) and 50m freestyle (31.17).

Isabella Porzio, 14, had a scorching 50m breaststroke in 38.67 for a brand new RQT, as this completes her hat-trick in all three breaststroke distances, as she also took part in the 200m breaststroke (3.07.03).

Jenny Davis, 11, had two races, going in the 50m freestyle (36.08) as well as the 50m butterfly (40.05), with Maisie Humphrey, 12, clocking a new PB of 43.97 in the 50m breaststroke.

Jessica Kefford, 14, had a busy weekend, as already achieving her hat-trick in all three backstroke distances for summer regionals, she was competing to improve her times or gain another RQT.

She went in the 50m backstroke (33.30), 100m freestyle (1.05.44), 200m backstroke (2.39.51), 50m freestyle (30.27), 100m backstroke (1.13.33) and 200m freestyle (2.27.02).

Lily Swan, 13, attacked her races impressively, taking on the 50m backstroke (36.78), 50m freestyle (32.73) and 50m butterfly (36.85).

Millie Dudley, 14, achieved her RQT in the 50m breaststroke in 38.78, while she also went in the 50m backstroke (35.17), 100m freestyle (1.06.38) and 200m freestyle (2.23.71).

Oliver Bradshaw, 11, produced some great breaststroke times at the meet as he managed 43.22 in the 50m event to claim bronze and 1.36.03 in the 100m.

Oliver Ellison, 15, was another who had already qualified for (seniors) regionals already, so used the meet as practice, going in the 100m backstroke (1.11.19mins), the 50m butterfly (31.94), 100m freestyle (1.02.50) and 50m freestyle (27.76).

Rhianne Carrick, 14, managed some sensational times as she recorded PBs in all three of her events, the 50m freestyle (30.97), 50m breaststroke (39.25) and 50m butterfly (33.19).

Ruby Collins, 14, went in one race, the 100m freestyle (1.05.06), as did Sam Mead, 16, who managed 33.91 in the 50m breaststroke.

William Hamm, 13, enjoyed two PBs in the 50m breaststroke (40.56) and 50m backstroke (35.42).

Walter Hackett, 15, had a national window at the event, gaining two golds in the 100m backstroke (1.02.91) and 50m backstroke (29.12). Also swimming the 200m IM (2.24.81) and 100m freestyle (58.97).

The regionals for Seniors will take place in Norwich on May 5-7 and the regionals for Juniors are to be held in Luton on May 26-28.

>> Dunstable SC continued their Chiltern League campaign in round three with a fantastic second place overall at Tiddenfoot Pool in Leighton Buzzard recently.

The host club were up against Henley, Hemel Hempstead, Bicester Bluefins and Wycombe, with teams only separated by a few points for the majority of the gala.

Dunstable enjoyed 11 first place positions and 11 second places, as with only 2 DQs this was a much better and improved final round for the club, only missing out on first place by two points – pipped by Hemel Hempstead.

Swimmers of the gala went to Kieran Murray and Annabella Vasallo-Todaro for their outstanding contribution to the gala.

The result also means that Dunstable’s tally of 435 points overall was enough to secure eighth place in the table and keeps the club in Division One next season.

Result: 1, Hemel Hempstead, 192pts; 2, Dunstable, 190; 3, Henley, 187; 4, Wycombe, 166; 5, Bicester Bluefins, 154.