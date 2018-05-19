Youngster Bush claims a super silver for Luton Diving Club

Luton Diving Club took to the road to compete at the Swim England South East Region Age Group (SESE) held at The Quays Swimming and Diving Complex in Southampton at the weekend.

The team of divers, who were accompanied by coaches Stephen Hewat and Kirsteen Mitchell, won four medals in total, one silver and three bronze adding to Luton DC’s latest series of successes.

The day started with Joshua Bush, Alfie Whytock and Jorden Fisher-Eames in the boys’ Group D platform event.

Joshua, competing two new dives from the five metre platform, finished second to claim silver.

For Alfie and Jorden this was their first time competing at Age group level and they did exceptionally well, with Alfie winning bronze and Jorden finishing a respectable eighth.

Next up was Group B, which saw James Pollard, Katie Cripps and Grace Connolly take to the board.

A very close competition saw Grace finishing seventh and Katie narrowly missing out on bronze by 2.35 points.

James kept the momentum going as he dived well to finish in third place, taking home another bronze for the club.

The Group C girls and boys competed on both one metre and three metre boards.

Max Hill dived impressively, finishing fourth in place on 1m and fifth on 3m picking up two PBs.

Olivia Wall was last to go and did not disappoint finishing seventh on 1m with a PB and third on 3m taking home the last medal of the day for Luton DC.

The SESE competition is held over two weekends with the second part in Southampton on May 27.

The competition also provides divers with an opportunity to qualify for Nationals held in June.

Luton DC are always looking for more members with lessons run for children and adults, with free taster sessions available too.

Visit Inspire: Luton Sports Village or contact the coaches by emailing diving@activeluton.co.uk for more information.