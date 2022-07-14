A best yet for Luton Diving Club in National Age Group competition

The Luton Diving Club members

Luton Diving Club celebrated their most successful National Age Group competition recently.

The team of eight divers and newly appointed head coach Kirsteen Mitchell travelled down to the Life Centre in Plymouth to compete for an array of national titles, as they finished the team event in second place.

The competition kicked off with the synchro events, as Olivia Sykes won silver in the girl's D/C 1m synchro event, along with her partner Alice Bilton from Southend DC.

Luton's Olivia Wall and partner Chloe Hackett from Dacorum finished fifth in the girl's B/A 1m synchro event, with Lucy Parker and team-mate Lyra Guise-Tucker from Star Diving Club, also claiming silver.

The best was yet to come as Finn McFarland, in his first ever National event, took to the boys C platform, getting a PB with his front 2 1/2 and inward dives, earning scores of 39.6 to take the silver medal.

After taking a long break since the Covid lockdowns, Alfie Whytock made a huge comeback, winning the silver on 1m and earning the title of boys B, platform and 3m National champion.

There were more medals to come from the girls, with Sarah Brockie working hard in returning from injury to complete her list and finish 18th in both the girls C 1m and 3m events.

Sykes nearly made it a clean sweep winning gold on both the 1m and 3m, then taking silver on platform, missing out on the gold by just three points.

In the girls B events, Tilly Rollinson achieved 3 PBs, while Parker and Hannah Brockie battled it out for the medals, Parker taking gold on 3m, with Brockie winning bronze.

Both girls were neck and neck in the platform event, with Brockie crowned National champion and Parker just six points behind in the silver position.

Brockie also took the bronze on 1m, with Parker finishing fourth.

Wall added to the medal tally in the girls A competition, being crowned National champion on both the 1m and 3m springboard.