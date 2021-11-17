A famous five for Blues as they thrash London Colney

Dunstable Town's Terence Muchineripi scores the third goal on Saturday - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town picked up their best win of the season with a 5-2 victory at London Colney on Saturday.

The hosts had gone ahead on six minutes, keeper Dan Gould only able to parry a shot from the edge of the box, the rebound tucked home.

However, Dunstable soon came to life, with Kyle Faulkner, on his debut, setting up a fine chance for Ethan Creary who couldn’t keep his header down.

Kyle Faulkner converts from the penalty spot - pic: Liam Smith

Stalwart Dan Trif was then instrumental in the build-up for the leveller, intercepting a pass in midfield, as his cross was headed down by Joe Sellers-West for Faulkner, a Heath defender handling his attempt inside the area for a penalty that Faulkner converted.

Barely two minutes later and the Blues took the lead, Liam McCrohan meeting a corner at the back post to open his account for the club.

Outnumbering the home fans by quite a margin, the travelling Dunstable support didn’t have to wait long before the scoreline was widened, Trif and Sellers-West again linking well.

The latter played Terence Muchineripi in who found the bottom corner for his first Blues goal on 36 minutes.

Charlie Ogle celebrates - pic: Liam Smith

Joe Deeney’s side went close again, Kwazim Theodore’s overhead kick headed off the line, while after the break, the Colney keeper made two good saves to prevent a fourth.

Town allowed Colney back into the game with 25 minutes left, as the hosts made it 3-2, and they threatened an equaliser when a cross-shot rebound off the upright.

Almost a month ago, Charlie Ogle was scoring the winner against Dunstable Town for Aylesbury Vale Dynamos, but having signed for the Blues, he was on hand to become the latest player to register a first goal, netting after good work by Brodie Cousins and Faulkner.

Faulkner then got his second of the game as Sellers-West found Dylan Baker, whose through ball was taken on by Faulkner to make it 5-2.