A stunning second spot for Luton Diving Club

Luton Diving Club finished an amazing second place at the Elite Junior Championships held last month.

The competition is the highest-level national event for junior drivers in the country, which also secures selection for the World Junior Championships that are due to take place next year.

The team of seven divers travelled down to the Plymouth Life Centre for the four day event, which turned out to be the most successful Elite Junior Championships ever for Luton.

The divers made 14 finals, finished top six in the preliminary competition and came home with six gold, four silver and two bronze medals.

Oscar Kane and Jorden Fisher-Eames kicked off the competition by winning gold in the boys 12-13yrs 3m synchro.

The boys continue to take national titles in their age category with Jorden winning gold in the platform event, 3m springboard and silver on the 1m springboard, while Oscar claimed gold in the 1m as well as silver on platform and bronze in the 3m.

Sky Fisher-Eames, in her first elite competition, took the gold in the girls 12-13yrs platform event, while Lily Chandler made all three finals in the girls 14-15yrs events and won bronze on the 3m springboard.

Katie Cripps reached the finals in her events and Lana Webb had a fantastic performance in her first Junior Elites, making the top 10 in her group on both boards.

After a spectacular show, Amy Rollinson was selected to represent Great Britain at the World Junior Championships in Kiev, the first diver ever to be chosen from Luton, but sadly Team GB made the decision to withdraw from the event due to circumstances out of their control.

Amy came away with gold with her synchro partner Deshane from London in the 3m event silver on the 1m springboard and bronze on the 3m springboard.

Luton Diving Club is going from strength to strength with the help of head coach Stephen Hewat and diving development coach Kirsteen Mitchell, who joined the program in 2018.