A ton-derful effort from Riaz as Lutonian triumph

Hamid Riaz

Hamid Riaz reached three figures as Lutonian CC beat Dunstable Town by 17 runs in their Beds County League Premier Division contest on Sunday.

Lutonian won the toss and elected to bat first, reaching 222-5 thanks to Riaz making exactly 100 and Ibrar Walayat hitting 27.

In their reply, Dunstable were bowled out for 185, Ahtzaz Ahmed taking 3-23, Riaz 2-31 and Awais Khan 2-38.

In Division Four, the IIs defeated Queens Park Westfield IIIs by 127 runs.

Shahzad Dar made 63 and Muhammad Huzafia 49 in Lutonian’s total of 222-5, before Westfield were dismissed for 95, Mohammed Adrees claiming 3-11, Waseem Khan 3-20 and Usama Saad 2-12.

On Saturday, Lutonian IIs were too strong for Harpenden IVs, winning their Herts League Division Eight A meeting by eight wickets.

Containing their visitors to 132-8, Lutonian then eased to 133-2 with just 20 overs gone.

In the Bedfordshire Youth Competition County U15s South Division, Lutonian lost by five wickets to Flitwick Town.

Put into bat, Lutonian were all out for 85, Usama Saad top-scoring with 20.

Although Saad then picked up 3-4, Flitwick reached 86-5 .

The U11s South Division saw Lutonian beat Eaton Bray by 67 runs.

Batting first, Lutonian made 185-5, Hamza Sohail with 25 and Yousaf Khan 21 not out.

Eaton Bray replied with 118-7, Tayyab Malik taking 3-10.

Lutonian U11s also were too strong for Flitwick Town U11s B, registering a 46-run triumph.

Hisham Sadiq, Yousuf Nawab, Yousaf Khan all scored 15 each as Lutonian made 124-3.

Flitwick were then bowled out for 78 runs, Sadiq taking 2-4 and Faaris Hasan 2-12.

Lutonian and Bedfordshire County U11s player, Hamza Sohail produced an amazing spell taking six wickets against Northampton U11s.