AFC Dunstable announce pre-season campaign including a trip to newly-promoted Bedford Town

AFC Dunstable have announced their pre-season schedule for the 2022-23 campaign.

They start at Bovingdon on Saturday, July 9, before heading to Aylesbury Vale Dynamos on Tuesday, July 12.

Steve Heath’s side also travel to Bedford Town, who won promotion to the Southern League Premier Division last term.

Sat, Jul 9: Bovingdon (a); Tue, Jul 12: Aylesbury Vale Dynamos (a); Sat, Jul 16: Leverstock Green (a); Tue, Jul 19: Biggleswade Utd (a); Sat, Jul 23: Tring Athletic (a); Tue, Jul 23: Leighton Town (a); Sat, Jul 30: Bedford Town (h); Tue, Aug 2: Ampthill Town (a); Sat, Aug 6: Uxbridge (a).

Steve Heath’s side will also have five new teams to face in the Southern League Division One Central this year.

Biggleswade Town have been relegated, while Hadley and Walthamstow earned promotion from their leagues, with Cirencester and Highworth Town moving over divisions.

AFC Dunstable Ladies also held their awards night recently.

Mollie Burgess won the Players Player and Supporters Player of the Year, while Emily Wilson was voted Manager/Coaches Player of the Year.