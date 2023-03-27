AFC Dunstable announce Soccer Assist will become the club’s new custodians

AFC Dunstable have announced that Soccer Assist have agreed to become the new custodians of the club.

The company, who are involved in the football agency and academy sectors, are looking to bring a commercial operation that can help strengthen the current success of the Creasey Park side, while developing a sustainable future that supports AFC’s ambition to progress further up the football pyramid and continue the growth of the youth teams.

A statement from AFC chairman Simon Bullard said: “The committee and I are absolutely delighted with the news that Soccer Assist will be the custodians of AFC Dunstable.

“With a lot of strong candidates to take the club forward, Soccer Assist’s long-term future and sustainability for the club stood out.

"Junior (Osei-Tutu, co-founder & director) and his colleagues share an ethos and direction of where we want the club to be and to continue its growth.

“Soccer Assist recognise that we are a community focused club with aspirations to move forward with all our teams from the junior academy, under sevens right through to the first team and ladies section.

“We look forward to working with Junior and his team at an exciting time for both parties.”

AFC Dunstable's home ground of Creasey Park - pic: Dunstable Town Council

Over the coming weeks Soccer Assist and AFC Dunstable will complete the relevant paperwork that will see the ownership of the club officially handed over at the end of this season.

During this time Soccer Assist will also be formulating the new football club board and football committee, as a key part of their vision is to involve all committee members who wish to remain as part of the club.

Osei-Tutu added: “This is an exciting development for Soccer Assist and we believe our passion, ambitious nature and skilled team can really help elevate the football club.

"We are keen to preserve the essence of the club by working closely with the existing committee and draw on our skills to propel the club forward on the playing front.

“We hope to establish a full time football education programme at the club, building on our success in the Milton Keynes area, to deliver a similar model to the town of Dunstable and the surrounding areas.

"We will also continue to strengthen the success of the U23s and the Women’s team to uphold pathways for all players.

"We thank Simon and the committee for giving us this chance and we respect that we are going to be custodians of a club that is integral to the local community and very dear to its fans’ hearts.