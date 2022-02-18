AFC Dunstable claim a fine win at in-form Biggleswade

AFC Dunstable turned in a terrific display to overwhelm their hosts Biggleswade FC and record a 3-0 Southern League Division One Central victory on Saturday.

Sam Mcclelland and Ben Farrell returned to the side for the clash, with Alasan Ann and Christian Tavernier both unavailable, as Newman Carney also returned.

Biggleswade were on a fine 12-game unbeaten run and nearly opened the scoring in the fifth minute when Jack Dreyer’s strike from the edge of the box was well saved by Jamie Head.

AFC took control of the game from then on though, as moments later Kieran Hamilton and BJ Christie combined well for Farrell to shoot wide, Carney also firing off target.

The pressure finally told on 20 minutes, Ryan Frater’s header from Carney’s corner well saved by Jack Berman, Christie on hand to fire home from close range.

Six minutes later it was 2-0 when Hamilton was brought down in the box and Christie drilled home the penalty.

The second period started brightly as Hamilton evaded two challenges, his ball in just ahead of Christie.

A flurry of yellow cards followed for minor offences saw Ferrell, Hamilton and Farrell all cautioned as Alex Marsh had a strike deflected over for Biggleswade.

The game was put out of reach of FC in the 69th minute when Tom Silford’s pinpoint cross headed home by Hamilton at the far post.

On 80 minutes Christie nearly had his hat-trick when he hit a superb 25-yard strike inches over the bar.

The game ended on a sour note when Ryan Frater was sent off following an off the ball incident.