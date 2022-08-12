AFC Dunstable fall to Uxbridge defeat in final friendly

AFC Dunstable were beaten at Uxbridge on Saturday - pic: James Smith

AFC Dunstable lost 3-0 to Uxbridge in their final pre-season friendly at the weekend.

An accident on the M25 hampered preparations for the visitors, but Steve Heath’s side produced a lethargic and flat performance.

AFC began to come into the game 10 minutes before half time, but there was no real threat on the Uxbridge goal.

The hosts fired one effort from range over the bar, before Jamie Head superbly tipped over a fine strike from the edge of the area.

Sam McClelland was also off target, but the second period began with Uxbridge ahead on 51 minutes, Brett Longden diverting a cross into his own net.

Just before the hour mark, Kieran Hamilton’s shot was saved, while Newman Carney’s free kick went over and new signing Max Hercules’ attempt was gathered by the home keeper.

Uxbridge doubled their lead in the 67th minute when Beadle was left in acres off space to sidefoot a curling effort past the stranded Head.

The AFC stopper made a trio of good stops to prevent the hosts running riot, but they did manage one more with the final kick, Bitmead on target.

On Tuesday night, AFC had beaten Ampthill Town 2-1

Lucas Kirkpatrick and John Shamalo had early chances, while Kieran Hamilton went close too, before the visitors went ahead on 33 minutes, Newman Carney curling an elegant free kick home from 25 yards.

It was 1-1 just after the break, before Kirkpatrick almost levelled on hour mark when his fine half volley from 25 yards was well saved.

Jamie Head kept the scores level, as Ryan Frater and Ashton Grant were both off target, but AFC won it thanks a wonderful individual goal from a trialist.