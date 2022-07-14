AFC Dunstable hit eight past Bovingdon in pre-season friendly

Sam McClelland scored late on for AFC Dunstable

AFC Dunstable started their pre-season in the extreme heat with a clinical 8-0 win at SSML Division Two side Bovingdon on Saturday.

The opening quarter of an hour saw both teams taking time to get used to the conditions, with AFC breaking the deadlock on 17 minutes when a fine ball by new signing Lucas Kirkpatrick found a trialist who slotted home from six yards.

Six minutes later it was 2-0, BJ Christie showing great strength to get away on the left and crossing for the trialist to double his tally.

AFC then went on a scoring spree before the interval, Kirkpatrick and Christie combining for Saul Williams to head home, while Christian Tavernier did well to supply Christie for a dinked finish.

The fifth and sixth goals came in added time, Kirkpatrick getting his name on the scoresheet and then the trialist completing his hat-trick.

The second period saw the whole starting line-up change apart from Josh Bowler, Newman Carney and Lewis Thorpe.

Bovingdon to their credit kept going and made it a lot tougher after the break, John Shamalo going close twice, before two more goals were added late on, Shamalo poking home Louis Collier’s lob and then Sam McClelland adding an eighth.

AFC: Bowler; Longden (R Frater 46), Okito (Abraham 46), Thorpe (Kirkpatrick 78), Ann (McClelland 46), Carney (Williams 65); Kirkpatrick (Collier 46), Tavernier (Farrell 46), Williams (Burnett 46), Christie (Shamalo 46), Trialist (Hamilton 46).