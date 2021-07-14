AFC Dunstable kick off with Leverstock draw

AFC Dunstable kicked off their pre-season campaign with a 1-1 draw against Leverstock Green on Saturday.

After falling behind in the first half, AFC then levelled thanks to an own goal following some good work by Joe Hankins.

Steve Heath’s side entertain Royston Town this Saturday, before a home game against Leighton Town on Tuesday evening.

AFC’s FA Cup campaign has seen then drawn away to Hoddesdon Town or Clapton in the preliminary round on Saturday, August 21.

The FA Trophy draw has pitted AFC away to Hastings United in the first qualifying round on Saturday, September 25.

The winner will play the victors of Ashford United and Chalfont St Peter in the second qualifying round.

AFC are also away to Arlesey Town in the FA Youth Cup preliminary round.

AFC Dunstable Development beat Totternhoe 2-0 in their pre-season friendly on Saturday.