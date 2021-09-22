AFC Dunstable make FA Cup history thanks to Christie’s treble

AFC Dunstable's hat-trick hero BJ Christie - pic: @loopowell

AFC Dunstable made club history by reaching the FA Cup third qualifying round for the first time in their history at the weekend with a commanding 3-1 victory at Isthmian North side Barking.

BJ Christie was the hero with a hat-trick to earn Steve Heath’s side a home tie against Southern League Premier Division Central side Peterborough Sports on Saturday, October 2, following Monday’s draw.

The trip to Mayesbrook Park was the third successive away tie for AFC and they appear to enjoy the added challenge of playing on the road.

Neither side could stamp their authority on the match in the opening half an hour but the OD’s started to take control and were rewarded in the 39th minute as Kieran Hamilton beat the wing-back and centred for Christie to poke the ball home.

The visitors then doubled their lead early in the second half as Hamilton cut inside on the halfway line and threaded a through ball between the Barking centre backs for Christie to run on to and slot underneath the goalkeeper.

Going two goals behind sparked Barking into life and they had a few opportunities to halve the deficit, but the AFC back-line was solid and any shots on goal were dealt with by Jamie Head.

A defensive mistake allowed Christie to steal the ball and race through to put the tie to bed with four minutes left.

Barking did score a consolation goal in closing stages, but it was too little too late as the OD’s went through.