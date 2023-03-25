AFC Dunstable have announced that manager Steve Heath will leave the Southern League Division One Central club at the end of the season.

Giving the reasons behind his decision, the long-serving boss said in a statement: “After ten years and over 400 games as manager at AFC Dunstable, I feel now is the right time for me to announce that this is going to be my last season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I had made this decision privately a few months ago, as I felt I had taken the club as far as I could.

Manager Steve Heath is leaving AFC Dunstable after 10 years in charge

“With the new owners/chairman being put in place in the coming days/weeks and having told the players a couple of weeks ago, I feel this is the right time for it to be announced.

“I am very proud of what we all have achieved in the last ten years; I am taking away so many great memories.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I feel I have been lucky to have met so many good people along the way.

“I’ve managed some good footballers over the years who have also become good friends.

“I would just like to thank everyone involved with the club, all the coaches and staff who I’ve worked with over the years and especially to Matt Langston, who has been with me since day one.

“I’d like to finish by saying that I will continue to work as hard as I have always done to make sure the new owners/chairman and manager have a solid foundation for next season.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

In their own statement, AFC added: “The club would like to put on record our sincere thanks to Steve Heath for his commitment, dedication and hard work throughout his time as manager.

"The progress the club has made on and off the pitch with his input has been incredible.

“Winning the Spartan Premier Division and promotion to step four football plus the Bedfordshire Senior Cup and Premier Cup titles will live long in the memory.

“We thank him for all his support to the players, staff and committee over the years.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whilst we are sad to see Steve go we fully respect and understand his reasons and wish him well in whatever he does next.

“Steve and his family will be welcome back to Creasey Park anytime.

“Thank you for everything Heathy.”

On the pitch, AFC drew 1-1 with in-form Hadley on Tuesday night, as the visitors took the lead through Alvin Kyeremeh after five minutes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Home keeper Jamie Head made some important saves, before Louie Collier levelled the scores with 10 minutes left.

AFC had been beaten 2-1 by Ware on Saturday, Theo Ofori putting the hosts in front early on.