Tra Lucas in action for AFC Dunstable at the weekend

AFC Dunstable announced former Luton Town Development squad player Tra Lucas has rejoined the club recently.

The 19-year-old headed to the Hatters in August 2018 from the OD's U18s side, signing his first professional contract at Kenilworth Road in July 2021, but was released at the end of last month.

Lucas started as Steve Heath’s side were held to a goalless draw at home by Kempton Rovers in the Southern League Division One Central on Saturday.

Brett Longden became the latest injury absentee joining BJ Christie, Nathan Frater, Alasan Ann and Lewis Thorpe on the sidelines, although Newman Carney was back on the bench for the first time in two-and-a-half months after injury and Ben Farrell came back into the squad following spending time at Eynesbury Rovers.

The visitors almost scored within the opening five minutes when Magloire Muyembe played in Ben Stevens but his shot was saved well by Jamie Head.

Max Hercules came closest for AFC with a curling effort that was well gathered by George Rose.

Lucas then came off just before half time with a nasty cut to his leg, as after the break, Stevens was unlucky to see his powerful strike hit the bar on the hour mark, as Ben Baker drove into the side-netting.

Carney's return from injury came with 20 minutes to go and added some urgency by winning a free kick on the edge of the box, but it didn’t come to anything.

Tyriq Hunte had the home side’s only real second half effort with 10 minutes to go, shooting straight at Rose.

AFC host Welwyn Garden City this weekend.

AFC: Head; Kirkpatrick (Carney 70); Okito; R Frater; McClelland; Tavernier; Hercules; Frederick; Collier (Griffith 87); Pattison; Lucas (Hunte 39).

Subs not used: Farrell and Beckwith.

