There was no way through for Lucas Kirkpatrick at the weekend - pic: Graham Hill

​AFC Dunstable’s tough run continued as they suffered a third successive Southern League Division One Central defeat, losing 1-0 at Cirencester Town on Saturday.

​Injury, suspension and illness have hit Steve Heath’s side recently, new signing Taylor Rhiney the latest player to miss out this week, although both Louie Collier and Lucas Kirkpatrick returned to action.

This game was dictated by a strong wind throughout, which made it difficult to create chances and it turned out to be far from a spectacle.

Reegan Messenger and Sam Mcclelland exchanged headed chances but both went over the bar, while Nicholas Hancock shot off target for the Centurions.

Irving should have done better with an effort just before the break, while Max Hercules had an attempt well saved by Alex Hills seconds later.

The deadlock was broken in the second period when, on 55 minutes, Irving capitalised on a poor clearance and fired low past Jamie Head into the net via the post.

The introduction of Collier and Kirkpatrick gave AFC new life with half an hour remaining, as Hercules had two shots blocked and a Kirkpatrick effort was well saved.

A mini scramble was eventually cleared by the hosts in injury time as the visitors tried to find the equaliser but it wasn't to be.

AFC are now 10th in the table, seven points adrift of the play-offs as they host Kidlington this evening, who sit in the final place above the dotted line.

AFC: Head; Longden; Okito; R Frater; McClelland; Austin (Kirkpatrick 59); Hercules; Frederick; Amu (Collier 59); Tavernier; Bustamante (Griffith 81).

Subs not used: Farrell.

Attendance: 154.