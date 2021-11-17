AFC held by Hertford but fall to Didcot defeat

AFC Dunstable and Hertford Town shared the spoils as their Southern League Division One Central clash at Creasey Park finished 2-2 on Saturday.

The deadlock was broken on 14 minutes when visiting striker Vladut Sighiartau was given too much time on the edge of the box to shoot past Jamie Head.

Just after the half hour mark, AFC striker BJ Christie raced clear and was felled by Charlie Payne who saw yellow for the challenge, as did Christie for dissent.

After the break, Steve Heath’s side were soon level, when Ben Farrell’s corner was not dealt with and Alasan Ann prodded home.

The turnaround was complete on the hour mark when Jervon Campbell’s shot was heading wide only to deflect off Christie and beat Luke Mewitt.

This spurred Hertford on though and 10 minutes later they levelled when Brandy Makuendi found the net.

Late on, Kieran Hamilton went down under a tackle in the box, but much to everyone’s bemusement, the referee awarded Hertford a free kick and booked the AFC man for simulation.

However, on Tuesday night, AFC were beaten 2-1 at home by Didcot Town.

The hosts fell behind on 54 minutes when an unmarked Adam Learoyd netted with a far post header.

It was 2-0 just after the hour mark as Jamar Smith was left free to find the net as although Sam McClelland pulled one back late on, it wasn’t enough.