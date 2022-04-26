AFC set up play-off clash with Ware after beating Hertford on the final day

AFC Dunstable face the camera after securing a play-off place - pic: Daniel Smith

AFC Dunstable will take on Ware in the Southern League Division One Central play-offs this evening after a 2-0 win at Hertford Town on Saturday.

The visitors went into the game still unsure of a play-off spot, as they made an edgy start, Charlie Payne going close, with the impressive Obinna Ogbonna hitting the post following a solo run.

AFC’s Aaron Austin then had a great opportunity to open the scoring when a ball over the top found him in acres of space but seemingly thinking he was offside, shot tamely at Luke Mewitt.

Midway through the half, Chris Gosling fired high and wide, before the visitors went ahead on 25 minutes when Brett Longden’s pinpoint pass split the defence and Ben Farrell was on hand to lob Mewitt from the edge of the area.

AFC then added a second goal 10 minutes later as a ball over the top saw BJ Christie beat Mewitt and after his shot was cleared off the line by Gosling, fired home at the second attempt.

After the break, Hertford nearly scored an own goal, before with an hour gone, Tom Silford’s through ball to Christie was just out of the strikers reach.

With 72 gone, good play from Silford found Kieran Hamilton out wide, who couldn’t quite pick out Christie, as Hertford were still a threat, Ogbonna’s effort blocked.

Late on, substitute Alasan Ann put his header wide, also shooting wide when facing Mewitt, but the result saw the OD’s finished third to earn a home tie in the play-offs.

Results elsewhere meant the OD's finished third in the table and earned a home play-off semi-final against Ware this evening, kick-off at 7.45pm.

AFC: Head; Longden; Okito; Ferrell; McClelland; Carney; Hamilton; Austin (Harvey 85); Christie (Meakes 79); Farrell (Ann 71); Silford.

Subs not used: N Frater, Williams.

Attendance: 364.