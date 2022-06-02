Ali hits 86 and Shah takes 4-39 as Luton Town & Indians IIs defeat Southgate Adelaide

Action from Luton Town & Indians at the weekend - pic: Liam Smith

Luton Town & Indians IIs produced a fine all-round performance to win by six wickets at Southgate Adelaide in Saracens Herts League Division Four A on Saturday.

Asked to bowl first, Devang Shah claimed 4-35, Haroon Afridi took 3-39 and Suleiman Mohammed 2-48 as the hosts were all out for 213.

Haris Ali top-scored with 86, while Yash Tailor made 55 and Mujahid Rasheed an undefeated 41 as Indians reached 219-4.

With the firsts losing against Dunstable, the IIIs went down to a heavy 143-run defeat at home to Greenwood Park in Division Six B.

Park made an imposing 315-9 when batting as Saleem Khiani claimed 4-58 and Abdullah Sadiq took 2-38.

In response, Indians crumbled to 15-5, but a quickfire 81 from Mohammed Shahid Dwalatzai and runs for Khiani (26) and Rickesh Patel (22) gave them some respectability, dismissed for 172.

An unbeaten century from Ali Hassan saw Luton Town & Indians beat Southill Park by three wickets in the Beds County League Premier Division.

Needing 193 to win, Hassan hit 100 not out from 101 balls and Sajjad Homyoon added 31 as Indians made 193-7 with one ball remaining.

In Park's innings, Fayyaz Homyoon took 3-51 and Stefon King claimed 2-23 as the visitors made 192-6.

The IIs (205) went down by two wickets to Letchworth Garden City (208-8) in Division Two, but the IIIs were seven wicket winners at Aspley Guise in Division Five.

Arman Singh Sandhu took 4-20 as Guise were restricted to 150 all out, Rahul Patel taking 2-18 and Syed Abbas Kazmi 2-20.