Ali Khan hits another ton as Lutonian CC finish title-winning season with a handsome victory

The Lutonian first team

Zahid Ali Khan scored yet another century as Lutonian thrashed Bayford & Hertford by 156 runs in their Saracens Herts League Division Three B clash on Saturday.

Following his ton last week, Ali Khan made 120 this time as Lutonian totalled 323-9, well supported by Adnan Nazim (34no), Mohammed Essa (29) and Zafar Iqbal (20).

In their reply, Bayford & Hertford were bowled out for 167, Shamas Khan doing the damage with 5-21, while there were also wickets for Zafar Iqbal 1-5, Mohammed Essa 1-10, Hamzah Khan 1-24 and Malik Abbas 1-35.

The Lutonian IIs team

Ali Khan has now made five hundreds and scored over 1,000 runs this season, with Lutonian winning 16 of their 18 matches, the other two cancelled, to win the division with 500 points on the board.

In Division Eight A, the IIs saw off Pinner by six wickets as after being asked to bowl, they dismissed their opponents for 150, Tariq Malik taking 3-22, Huzaifa Muhammad 3-32 and Usama Saad 2-21.

Devansh Kumar then made 50 with Anil Ishaq unbeaten on 45 as Lutonian reached 154-6 to end their title-winning campaign with a victory.

The Bedfordshire Youth County Competition U13s Final at the Hardy Vale ground saw Lutonian beat Bedford by 23 runs.