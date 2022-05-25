All-rounder Riaz stars in Lutonian's victory over Eversholt

Lutonian all-rounder Hamid Riaz

An excellent all-round performance from Hamid Riaz saw Lutonian defeat Eversholt by seven runs in their Beds County League Premier Division match on Sunday.

The visitors batted first, making 123 all out as Riaz scored 49, before he then picked up 4-19, as Eversholt were dismissed for 116, Umar Mahmood also taking 2-15.

In Division One, the IIs lost to Ickwell by four wickets.

Lutonian reached 173 all out as Kashif Khan made 49, Shamas Khan 31 and Daniel Haider 27, while Ickwell replied with 176-6, Khan claiming 2-41.

Ahmed Shaakir made an unbeaten half century as the IIIs defeated Southill Park IIs by six wickets.

Chasing 159 to win, Shaakir hit 63 not out, while Shahzad Dar made 35 and Nishant Joshi 31 in a total of 163-4.

Earlier, Tariq Butt took 3-24, Yaseer Masood 3-26 and Naqeeb Rehman 3-36 as Southill were dismissed for 158.

Lutonian saw off Northchurch by 47 runs in their Saracens Herts League Division Two B match at home on Saturday, while the IIIs thrashed Knebworth Park IVs by 178 runs in Division 12N.

Batting first, the IIIs reached 216-9 thanks to the efforts of Sadeel Ali (43no), Abdullah Yaseen (40), Ayaan Malik (40) and Sajid Sharif (25no).

Hamza Sohail then took 4-7 as Park were skittled for just 38, Muhammad Sumair claiming 3-8 and Hasan Dar 2-5.

In the Bedfordshire Youth Competition County U15 South Division, Lutonian U15s lost to Flitwick Town U15 by two wickets.

Winning the toss and choosing to bat, Lutonian reached 134-5 in 20 overs, Rayan Shafi and Muhammad Sumair retiring on 30 not out.