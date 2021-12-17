Amadi on target but Green are no match for leaders Leighton

Despite a fine battling performance Crawley Green paid the price for poor defending as they gifted opponents Leighton Town all four goals in a 4-1 SSML Premier Division defeat on Saturday.

After an even start, it was the table-topping hosts who took the lead after 24 minutes, Sam Mould deflecting a cross into his own goal.

Three minutes later Leighton doubled the advantage when Tom Bryant’s cross from the right was headed home by an unmarked Leon Lobjoit.

Crawley replied with a good run from the speedy Stephen Amadi but his shot was easy for Conner Coulson, who also saved another attempt, as Town threatened a third, Lobjoit’s header well stopped by Michell Howe.

Green began brightly after the break and were back in the game after just four minutes, Joe Hankins forcing a great save from Coulson, Amadi converting the rebound at the second attempt.

With the rain lashing down the match was end to end and Amadi had another effort go just over. Town replied with a short corner but Luke Pyman’s fierce drive was well blocked by Stephen Redmond.

Crawley’s Mould then played in Hankins but his shot was off target before Howe saved well from Pyman following a massive scramble in the Crawley penalty area.

With 10 minutes to go Town regained their two goal advantage when Lobjoit converted a free header, while he soon had his hat-trick when the unfortunate Howe spilled a cross.

Late on, Coulson produced another terrific save to deny Hankins as despite the scoreline, it was an encouraging performance from the Maroons and something for new manager Paul Blackman to build on for the trip to Hadley this weekend.