An inaugural road race around Dunstable for charity

Running club members from Ampthill & Flitwick Flyers RC, St Albans Striders, Stopsley Striders, Watford Joggers, Northampton Road Runners, Lonely Goat RC, Redway Runners, Houghton Hall Casual Joggers, Leighton Fun Runners, Dacorum AC, Endorphin Run Crew together with the Dunstable Road Runners. Many non-club runners also took part including members from Ringcraft Boxing Club.

The race was won by Mark Waine from Ampthill and Flitwick Flyers RC. The full results of the race can be viewed at: Dunstable Town Mayor's Charity 5 Mile Run

This charity five-mile road race around Dunstable was raising funds for South Beds Dial-A-Ride, Chums and the Guide Dogs for the Blind

Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr. Liz Jones said, “I wish to thank all those that took part, the runners, the walkers, the course marshals, family, and friends that supported the event together with the many local businesses with supporting sponsorship – but we couldn’t have done it without the superb organisation by the Dunstable Road Runners.”