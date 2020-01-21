Angling club pays tribute to poular club secretary John

Luton Angling Club have paid tribute to secretary John Morris, following his sudden death.

A statement by the club read: “It is with great sadness that Luton Angling Club has to announce the sudden and unexpected passing of club secretary John Morris.

“John has been a board member and the club secretary for many years and has worked tirelessly for the benefit of the club and all its members.

“He was extremely popular and well liked by all who encountered him.

“He will be severely missed by all.”

Dariusz Blahuta caught a beautiful pike on a cold but sunny day on the Grand Union Canal while, at North House Lake, Jon Angell caught six pike.

Filip Dunaj caught a lovely mirror in its winter colours at 20lb+ from South Lagoon at the Wyboston Complex.

Peter Nichols caught a 27lb 11oz common from the South Lagoon earlier this week, a superb winter catch.

Abbey Lads fished Town South but found the going patchy when a boat put the fish off after a good start.

Hanwell fished Grove Marina on a very windy day last Sunday.

The best weight was at 14lb, mainly bream and skimmers.

Queen’s Works AC fished their sixth Winter League match on The Grand Union Canal near The Globe pub last Sunday.

All 17 anglers struggled for bites but Vince Baron won the day with 3lb of roach, just ahead of Andy Dilley on the next peg, who had 2lb 13oz.