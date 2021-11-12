Ann and Christie find the net as AFC Dunstable beat FC Romania

AFC Dunstable moved level on points with second-placed Berkhamsted in the Southern League Division One Central on Sunday after winning 2-1 at FC Romania.

Steve Heath’s side, looking to bounce back from consecutive league defeats, took a 17th-minute lead when Alasan Ann netted.

AFC held that advantage until half-time, but Romania equalised through Sean Bonnett-Johnson’s 25-yard drive early in the second period.

Midway through, the visitors won it when top scorer BJ Christie slotted home.