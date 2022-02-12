Another medal rush for Luton Divers in Guildford

Members from Luton Diving Club

Luton Diving Club coaches Kirsteen Mitchell and Katie Cripps took a team to compete at the Surrey Diving Skills Competition in Guildford recently, returning with three golds, three silvers and two bronze medals.

The competition got off to a flying start with the girls and boys group D up first.

Daisy Dwyer won gold for the girls and Isabel Wright took him silver, while Jayden Burr impressed in the boys competition to claim silver.

Luton Diving Club members with their medals

In girls Group C, Luton had five divers in action and battling it out for top spot.

After some incredible efforts, Sophie Uminski took the gold, with Elodie Biggam in silver position.

Aurelia Lee was fourth, less than four points off top spot, with Jessica Howarth fifth and Rebecca Price sixth.

The boys C event was equally as exciting, with two Luton divers up against each other for gold.

Luton Diving Club's Amy Rollinson with head coach Stephen Hewat

It eventually went to William Simpson, as George Rhodes came second.

The last category of the comp as the B+ Girls, where Abigail Cross took bronze and Eleanor Lincoln came eighth.

Meanwhile, Amy Rollinson is currently taking part at the British National Diving Cup accompanied by head coach Stephen Hewat.

The event is at the Plymouth Life Centre as Britain’s best divers compete for Elite titles.

The cup is a key selection event for May’s World Aquatic Championships in Fukoka, Japan as well as playing a key role ahead of the World Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships.