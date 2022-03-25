Armada Cup success for Luton Diving Club

The Luton Diving Club members

Nine members of Luton Diving Club, along with head coach Stephen Hewat, headed to Plymouth’s Life Centre to take part in the Armada Cup recently.

The competition is the only one to offer both age group and junior elite competitions and is an opportunity for age group divers to qualify for the National Age Group finals (NAGS) held later this year.

There were multiple successes for Luton’s four age group divers as Finn McFarlane and Sarah Brockie were enjoying their first experience at this level.

Brockie came 17th on 1m and 21st on 3m, while McFarlane finished 12th on 1m, 11th on 3m and ninth on platform, both divers qualifying for NAGs on 1m, an impressive result for their first age group competition.

Lucy Parker and Olivia Sykes delivered outstanding performances in their prelims and qualified for all available finals.

Sykes produced a stunning performance to win gold on the 3m as she also came third on platform and fifth on 1m.

Parker went on to win silver on both the 1m and 3m, plus bronze on platform.

There were equal success in the elite competitions with Luton’s divers making all their finals.

In the girls group A event, Lily Chandler and Katie Cripps battled it out as Chandler won bronze on platform and 3m, ending up fifth on 1m.

Cripps also got bronze on 3m, coming fourth on 1m and sixth on 3m.

The elite boys were up against tough competition in their finals with Jorden Fisher-Eames (group B) claiming silver on platform, fifth on 1m and sixth on 3m.

Max Hill (group A) won silver on both 1m and platform, coming sixth on 3m.