Badminton star Dalvi reaches Slovenia Open quarter-finals

Lutonian into the final eight

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton badminton star Nadeem Dalvi produced an impressive performance to reach the quarter-finals of the Slovenia Open held in Maribor recently.

The 20-year-old began his campaign in the men’s singles with a bye, before he enjoyed a 21-17, 11-21, 21-18 victory over Enrico Baroni in the round of 32. In the last 16, Dalvi outlasted Singaporean Jia Wei Joel Koh in a back-and-forth battle, eventually coming through 23-25, 23-21, 21-18. That set up a final eight contest against Ting Yen-Chen of Chinese Taipei, where he was beaten 21-11 21-11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalvi had also suffered disappointment in his attempts to advance past the qualifying stages at the Austrian Open recently out in Graz, as up against Italian Alessandro Gozzini, he went down to a 20-22, 21-19, 21-17 loss. Prior to that, the Lutonian was unsuccessful at the Total Energies BWF Sudirman Cup Finals held in Xiamen, China as his round robin contest with Moh. Zaki Ubaidillah ended in a 21-10, 21-14 reverse.