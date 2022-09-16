Barton are knocked out of the FA Trophy with defeat to Chatham

Barton Rovers were beaten in the FA Trophy on Wednesday night

Barton Rovers were knocked out of the FA Trophy at the first qualifying round stage with a 1-0 defeat at Sharpenhoe Road against Isthmian League South East side Chatham Town on Tuesday night.

End-to-end football throughout the game saw great chances for both teams, as in the first minute of the tie, keeper Niall Cooper was forced into a save as visiting attacker Dan Bradshaw decided to take his chance early.

Barton’s first chance came in the fifth minute as Jonas Kolanda made an ambitious run from his own half of the pitch into the opposition’s box, but put his effort wide.

The hosts had a period of domination as a free-kick on the edge of the box was met by the head of Tony Burnett but went just wide, as did another effort when Kolonda crossed from deep.

Chatham, with former Luton defender Dean Beckwith in the side, had a great chance with 15 minutes of the half to play, a corner cleared by Lewis Thomas only got to the edge of the box, but the first time shot missed the target.

Going into the break level, Barton manager Tony Fontanelle was forced to make a change, the injured Elliot Bailey making way for Max Ryan as the midfield was given a breath of fresh air.

However, this breath was taken away in a matter of minutes as Ryan picked up two yellow cards and was given his marching orders just 17 minutes after entering the field of play.

Having 10 men clearly changed the game as just five minutes later, Simon Cooper scored the winner to send the visitors through.