Barton Rovers gain first win of Hall and Cashman era by beating play-off chasing Didcot

Barton Rovers were victorious at the weekend

Barton Rovers secured an opening victory of the Jermaine Hall and Leon Cashman management era with a first win in five matches when beating play-off chasing Didcot Town 1-0 at Sharpenhoe Road on Saturday.

The hosts, who had lost their last five matches, conceding 17 goals in the process, scored what turned out to be the winner on the stroke of half time when Jemale McKenzie-Lowe found the net.

Rovers then dug in for the second 45 minutes to pick up a valuable three points, keeping a first clean sheet of the season.

The victory saw Barton now just four points adrift of safety, and bounce back from a 2-1 defeat at home to FC Romania last Tuesday.

Lewis Horn-Haynes had given the hosts an early lead on just nine minutes, but the visitors hit back to take the points following strikes from Mitchell May and Lee Duggan’s own goal.