Blues blow Athletic away with a dominant second half display

Terrence Muchineripi volleys home a stunning first goal - pic: Liam Smith

A powerful and dominant display of football in the second half blew visitors Tring Athletic away as Dunstable’s resurgence under new boss Joe Deeney continued with an excellent win on Saturday.

The visitors, managed by former Dunstable assistant Ryan Sturges, had four former Blues in their side, but Town, superbly marshalled by skipper Jamie Nicholls, were too strong.

New signing J’Ardell Stirling from Wingate & Finchley started in the centre of the defence and showed the assurance and authority you would expect from someone who has been playing two divisions higher, while fellow new addition Jake Stronge came off the bench in the second half.

Joe Sellers-West makes it 2-0 with this thumping header - pic: Liam Smith

In the first period, Tring custodian David Saunders made two fine saves to keep Dunstable out, but after the break, the hosts thought they were in front on 10 minutes, only to see the goal ruled out for offside.

However, on 56, Terrence Muchineripi produced a contender for goal of the season, with a sublime volley from Dylan Baker’s inch-perfect left wing crioss.

Dunstable now had the bit between their teeth and with the winds at their backs scored again 10 minutes later, Dan Naylor’s corner met powerfully by Joe Sellers-West whose header gave Saunders no chance.

Looking to improve their goal difference, Kelvin Ossei-Addo replaced Nicholls for the final 15 minutes, the substitute supplying the telling pass for Kyle Faulkner to bury his close range finish late on.

There was still time for Ossei-Addo to try and get his name on the scoresheet but Saunders prevented him from doing so, although Dunstable could still celebrate a fifth game unbeaten, taking 11 points from a possible 15 and climbing to 14th in the table.