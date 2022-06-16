Blues bring in midfielder Beaumont from Oxhey Jets

Harry Beaumont has signed for Dunstable Town

Dunstable Town have added long-serving Oxhey Jets midfielder Harry Beaumont to their squad for the upcoming season.

Having spent eight years with the Jets, playing over 180 matches, Beaumont has agreed to move to Creasey Park and speaking about his new signing, head coach Joe Deeney told the club’s official website: “I’m delighted to welcome Harry to the club.

"Harry has excellent experience at the level and was captain last season for Oxhey Jets.

"Harry brings another strong personality to the group and I was very impressed with Harry in the two games he played against us last season and in other games I saw him play.

"He is an excellent technician in possession and has good game intelligence with and without the ball.

"His tracking of runners and positioning in midfield to spoil opposition attacks are further attributes Harry possesses that he brings to our group.

"I’m excited to get to work with Harry and integrate him with our excellent dressing room.”

Meanwhile, the Blues have confirmed Joe Parmley, Ruairi Mills and Dan Naylor are all staying for the new season.

The club tweeted: “Defender Joe forced his way into the team towards the end of the season and impressed many with his passion and commitment, as well as some crunching tackles!

"Ruiari played 18 times last season adding composure to whichever position he was in so we’re looking forward to seeing what he can produce this season