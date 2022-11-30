Blues hit by stoppage time heartache again as Potton United earn late draw at Creasey Park

Dunstable Town head coach Joe Deeney - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town were hit by stoppage time heartache for the second consecutive weekend as they conceded a last-gasp equaliser to be held 2-2 by Potton United in their SSML Premier Division meeting at Creasy Park on Saturday.

With Alfie Osborne returning from suspension to wear the One Love skipper’s armband, the midfield engine room drove the team on all afternoon, with Luke Dunstan, Harry Beaumont and Joe Sellers-West immense.

The Blues got the goal they had been threatening on the half hour, Osborne meeting Harry Beaumont’s perfectly flighted corner to place his downward header into the net via the underside of the bar.

Potton weren’t without their chances though, and may have done better from close range on a couple of occasions, Town also thankful to Connor Coulson’s save from a free-kick, the visitors also hitting the woodwork.

Joe Deeney’s side then moved 2-0 ahead on 70 minutes when recent addition Danny Webb collected a ball over the top and executed the perfect lob to seemingly give his side the three points.

However, Potton had other ideas, and were back in the game on 79 minutes, Robbie Goodman sent off after handling on the line, Finbar King converting the resulting penalty.

Blues did their best to hang on, but as they had done against Tring last weekend, the Blues were breached in the 95th minute, David Parkinson finding the bottom corner with an excellent finish.

