Blues run out impressive winners over Shefford Town & Campton

Dunstable Town were triumphant in midweek - pic: Liam Smith

Dunstable Town gained some swift revenge for their FA Cup defeat at the hands of Shefford Town & Campton recently with an emphatic 4-1 league victory at Creasey Park on Tuesday night.

The visitors had deservedly won two weeks earlier but did not look like repeating the feat as Joe Deeney’s side played with a spring in their step that their opponents could not counter.

Harry Beaumont was named captain with Alfie Osborne unavailable, as the hosts sprang out of the traps and were ahead as early as the sixth minute with new man Luke Dunstan firing in from what seemed an impossible angle.

The Blues pressed hard and Kyle Faulkner was denied by Kyle Forster in the Shefford goal twice in the first 20 minutes, but there was nothing the keeper could do to stop J’Ardell Stirling netting his first goal for the club on 25 minutes.

The Bluemen came back into the game on the stroke of half-time with a well-worked goal from Scott Metcalfe, but it only seemed to galvanise Dunstable into stepping up the offensive pressure.

Joe Sellers-West was denied by the post with a fierce drive as wave after wave of blue shirts surged forward.

They got their reward when the powerful head of Sellers-West met a corner which was too powerful for Forster to keep out.

Five minutes later and it was effectively game over, Sellers-West this time the provider, linking up well with Ethan Creary on the right-hand side.

He crossed and Dylan Baker somehow managed to get his head to the ball before the defender and power it beyond Forster’s reach.

Late on, Dunstable might have had a fifth, Kelvin Osei-Addo’s powerful penalty striking the foot of the post and bouncing to safety.

The victory lifts the Blues up to sixth place with games in hand over other clubs, as it’s now 13 goals scored in the past three home games.

This weekend, Holmer Green visit Creasey Park in the second round qualifying of the Isuzu FA Vase, kick-off at 3pm.