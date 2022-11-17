Boss Fontanelle leaves struggling Barton Rovers after tough start to the season

Tony Fontanelle has left Barton Rovers

Barton Rovers have announced that manager Tony Fontanelle has left the club.

A disappointing start to the season at Sharpenhoe Road saw the Blues sitting bottom of the Southern League Division One Central, with 10 defeats from 14 games, the latest a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Biggleswade Town on Saturday, Urijah Gordon-Douglas scoring for the visitors.

A club statement from Rovers said: "Following a difficult start to the season the club have relieved manager Tony Fontenelle of 1st team manager duties.

"Yella has been a massive part of The Rovers & it’s a sad day to see him go, a true friend to us all.

"Thank you Yella, a club and footballing legend.”

Barton, under the caretaker charge of chairman Darren Whiley, were beaten 2-1 by Arlesey Town in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday night.

The hosts went ahead on eight minutes through Gordon-Douglas, but Arlesey levelled just after the half hour mark when Sudayisi Sendege netted.

