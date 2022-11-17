Boss Fontanelle leaves struggling Barton Rovers after tough start to the season
Blues sit bottom of the table and are out of the Beds Senior Cup
Barton Rovers have announced that manager Tony Fontanelle has left the club.
A disappointing start to the season at Sharpenhoe Road saw the Blues sitting bottom of the Southern League Division One Central, with 10 defeats from 14 games, the latest a 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Biggleswade Town on Saturday, Urijah Gordon-Douglas scoring for the visitors.
A club statement from Rovers said: "Following a difficult start to the season the club have relieved manager Tony Fontenelle of 1st team manager duties.
"Yella has been a massive part of The Rovers & it’s a sad day to see him go, a true friend to us all.
"Thank you Yella, a club and footballing legend.”
Barton, under the caretaker charge of chairman Darren Whiley, were beaten 2-1 by Arlesey Town in the Beds Senior Cup on Tuesday night.
The hosts went ahead on eight minutes through Gordon-Douglas, but Arlesey levelled just after the half hour mark when Sudayisi Sendege netted.
Aedan Gaffney then scored the winner with 66 minutes gone, as Barton are away to Hadley this weekend.