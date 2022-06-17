Bowlers leads Lutonian to victory over Dunstable

Brothers Shamas and Hamzah Khan put on 49 for Lutonian

An excellent bowling performance saw Lutonian defeat neighbours Dunstable Town by four wickets in their Beds County League Premier Division match at Lancot Road on Sunday.

The hosts chose to bat after winning the toss, all out for 113, as Ahtzaz Ahmed took 3-17 and Awais Khan 3-19, while Lutonian reached 114-6, Zahid Faleel hitting 37.

The IIs were also victorious, beating New Bradwell by 30 runs in Division One.

Kashif Khan took 3-6 and made 17 not out for Lutonian IIs

Opting to take first use of the wicket, Lutonian made 143-8 thanks to Asif Mushtaq (18), Kashif Khan (17no) and Devansh Kumar (16).

In their reply, New Bradwell were bowled out for 113, Kashif Khan claiming 3-6 and Devansh Kumar 3-15.

Muhammad Qasim scored a century as the IIIs beat Kempston Hammers by 106 runs.

The opener hit 103, while Sajid Sharif added 65 and Amir Iqbal 33 in their total of 279-5, Hammers falling well short at 173 all out, Omar Shah taking 4-18 and Shahbaz Ali 2-9.

Lutonian had enjoyed a fine day on Saturday too, defeating Radlett IIs by 45 runs in the Saracens Herts League Division Two B.

Knocks from Ammad Saeed (45) and Hamzah Khan (37no) saw Lutonian make 202-9.

The bowlers then got to work, Shamas Khan taking 3-22, Hamzah Khan 2-23, Ibrar Walayat 2-30 and Kashif Khan 2-32 as Radlett were bowled out for 157.

The IIs were eight wicket winners at Weston in Division Seven A, Daniel Haider taking 2-6 and Sumair Rana 2-30 as the hosts made 138-7.

Ehtisham Dar's 75 not out and Siraj Nasir's unbeaten 29 led Lutonian home at 139-2.

The IIIs beat Stevenage VIs by nine wickets in Division 12 North, as Rayyan Hussain claimed 3-15 and Muhammad Sumair 3-15 in their opponents’ 89 all out.

Sadeel Ali hit an unbeaten 29, Sajid Sharif retired not out for 20 and Rayan Shafi scored 19 in Lutonian’s 91-1.

Lutonian U15s saw off Leighton Buzzard U15s by 25 runs in the Beds Youth County U15 South Division.

Batting first, Lutonian reached 109-6, Muhammad Sumair retiring on 30 not out and Rayan Shafi scoring 26.

Saif Ali then took 2-8 and Hussain Dar 2-10 as Leighton were restricted to 84-8.

The U13s ran out 111-run winners over Eaton Bray in the U13 South Division.

Electing to bat, Rayyan Hussain retired on 32 as Yousaf Khan made 28 and Talha Malik 27 in their side’s total of 168-6.