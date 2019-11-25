Boxer Reynolds thrilled to ‘end the year with a bang’ by claiming gold for GB

Luton boxer Jordan Reynolds was overjoyed to ‘end the year with a bang’ after winning gold for GB Boxing out in Belarus last week.

The popular Luton fighter was boxing for his country in the Liventsev tournament, staged in Minsk, as he won four fights in five days to be crowned champion.

On his early rounds, which Reynolds won by unanimous decision, he told the Luton News: “I boxed a fighter from Turkey in my first fight who had beaten some solid lads from Team GB and also Olympians.

“I stuck to my boxing, as he was a pressure fighter and southpaw, so I kept it simple and set about him when the time was right, winning 5-0 on the judges cards.

“The next fighter was the complete opposite, a strong backwards fighter from Armenia. I kept the centre of the ring, and pinned him corner to corner.

“I was winning the first two rounds, so the last round my coach told me ‘let the Luton out,’ so I enjoyed myself letting my combos go and I broke him down, winning 5-0 again.”

Reynolds then came up against Vadim Pankov in the semi-final, as he continued: “He beat me two years ago and was very strong. I knew I couldn’t have a war with him, so hit and moved, while not getting hit in another solid performance.”

That saw Reynolds into the gold medal match with home favourite Vitali Bandarenka, the Lutonian winning via a split decision.

He said: “He was veteran who has boxed everyone, the likes of Antony Ogogo and a lot of other Olympic champions, either beating them or just losing. But I beat him 3-2 to make a big statement and end the year with a bang!”

With the Olympics starting in Tokyo next July, Reynolds is determined to book his place on the plane, adding: “I’m hoping get sent to first qualifier in London at the Copper Box Arena

“Luton will take over the stadium and I believe that will edge me on to win it.”