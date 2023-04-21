Boxer Tysie Gallagher creates history for Luton by winning Commonwealth title at York Hall

Luton’s first ever female professional boxer, Tysie Gallagher, created history at York Hall on Friday night as she outclassed Lisa Whiteside to win the Commonwealth Super-Bantamweight title.

It was the former Cardinal Newman pupil’s second bite at the cherry, having lost controversially to Nina Hughes in Essex last year.

This time, however, there was no denying Gallagher as she bossed the fight from start to finish, becoming the first female to claim a Commonwealth belt for Luton.

Right from the first moment she peppered Whiteside with the jab, disguising the right hand that would land cleanly in every round.

Having learned from her previous title tilt, the Luton fighter began to roughhouse her opponent to make her mark early on.

In the fourth round, Whiteside began bleeding heavily from the nose, and this was swiftly followed by a swollen eye as the bout entered the sixth.

This sparked the Preston fighter, with a record of 5-0, into life and she began to push forward, planting her feet and throwing right hands over the Gallagher guard.

Tysie Gallagher with coach Tony Pill - pic: Boxing Saves Lives

At one point the tactic looked to be taking its toll, but her Luton opponent came out jabbing in the eighth and turned the tables.

Coaches Tony Pill and Don Charles were appealing for calm from Gallagher, but she had the bit between her teeth landing huge headshots that the durable Whiteside absorbed.

It was a brilliant fight for the neutrals, with Gallagher exuding flair and precision, while Whiteside embodied a toughness that fans could not help but admire.

Gallagher would have been forgiven for having a little apprehension as she awaited the cards given what had happened before, however the Luton fighter was not to be denied and took the unanimous decision 98-92, 97-94, 97-93.

After the victory, she said: “It’s been mental!

"I haven’t slept since Saturday, I had so many people contact me to congratulate me and had over 400 new followers on Instagram overnight.”

While Whiteside tweeted: “Wasn’t the result i wanted but every credit to @tysiegallagher.

"Tactics bob on and well deserved win!

"Thanks so much for all the amazing support really means the world.”

Gallagher also went on to speak about what she intends to do next as well, adding: “Obviously I want the rematch with Nina.

"She has a World title so it’s something I want, but I have lots of options.

"I’ll be ranked now, and there are quite a few big fights on big shows out there for me.

"My coach has asked me to have a week off, and after that I’ll be back on the trail and making my next move.

"I just wanted to thank all the fans who came out, and everyone who has supported me and watched the fight at home.